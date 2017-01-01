Introducing Snap Kit

Grow your app with Snapchat’s best features

CreativeKIT

LoginKIT

BitmojiKIT

StoryKIT

Snap Kit lets developers like you integrate some of Snapchat’s best features across your platform — and lets your community share their favorite moments from your app with their friends, and Snapchatters across the world!

Privacy & Security First

We believe that privacy is essential to honest self-expression. It’s hard to be yourself without a sense of security! That’s why Snap Kit was designed to share minimal data — safely, and only with your permission

☑️ Just the Basics
Snap Kit only shares your Display Name and Bitmoji when logging in
👤 Only Your Data
You don’t share any of your friends’ data when logging in with Snap Kit
⏳ 90-Day Expiration
Apps are automatically disconnected after 90 days of inactivity
CreativeKIT

Share what makes your app special

Integrate your own stickers, Filters, links, and more right into Snapchat’s camera! Creative Kit lets Snapchatters bring highlights from your app — like high scores, workout stats, or new playlists — right into the Preview screen, so they can add their own touch and share it with friends.

LoginKIT

Unlock features & log in faster

Snapchatters can link their Snapchat account to your app, and bring their Bitmoji avatar with them. You can integrate it in fun new ways — both in your app, and in ours! You can even use Login Kit as a secure, temporary login that doesn’t track activity.

BitmojiKIT

Make messaging way more fun

Bitmoji Kit lets Snapchatters express themselves with Bitmoji stickers across your app — so they can chat with a real sense of personality.

StoryKITBETA

Watch your community come alive

With Story Kit, you can embed Snapchat Stories on your own platform to showcase your community! You can also search Public Stories based on location, time, captions, and more — so you can see what your fanbase is up to.

Partnerships built on trust

We review every app before integrating it with Snap Kit, so we can make sure it’s a good fit for our community and yours!

Quip
Tinder
Poshmark
Postmates
Giphy
Eventbrite
Patreon
Soundhound
Scorestream
Bandsintown
Quandoo
Pandora
Arena of Valor

Ready to introduce your app to hundreds of millions of Snapchatters across the world?