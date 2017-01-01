Snap Kit lets developers like you integrate some of Snapchat’s best features across your platform — and lets your community share their favorite moments from your app with their friends, and Snapchatters across the world!
We believe that privacy is essential to honest self-expression. It’s hard to be yourself without a sense of security! That’s why Snap Kit was designed to share minimal data — safely, and only with your permission
Integrate your own stickers, Filters, links, and more right into Snapchat’s camera! Creative Kit lets Snapchatters bring highlights from your app — like high scores, workout stats, or new playlists — right into the Preview screen, so they can add their own touch and share it with friends.
Snapchatters can link their Snapchat account to your app, and bring their Bitmoji avatar with them. You can integrate it in fun new ways — both in your app, and in ours! You can even use Login Kit as a secure, temporary login that doesn’t track activity.
Bitmoji Kit lets Snapchatters express themselves with Bitmoji stickers across your app — so they can chat with a real sense of personality.
With Story Kit, you can embed Snapchat Stories on your own platform to showcase your community! You can also search Public Stories based on location, time, captions, and more — so you can see what your fanbase is up to.
We review every app before integrating it with Snap Kit, so we can make sure it’s a good fit for our community and yours!